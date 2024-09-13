GRAMMY Award-winning artist Bilal will unveil new single “Tell Me,” the latest from his forthcoming album Adjust Brightness, out September 27. Following the success of his June Black Music Month release, Live at Glasshaus featuring Questlove, Common, and Robert Glasper, Bilal is back with his first album of new music in eight years. The new work features 11 brand-new tracks that will take listeners on his most daring musical journey yet, marking a bold step forward in Bilal’s already innovative sound.

“Tell Me” is a standout piece from Adjust Brightness, offering a glimpse into the forward-thinking sonic journey Bilal has crafted. The mesmerizing layered vocals are both intimate and raw, creating an abstract yet captivating listening experience.

Bilal has long been revered for his genre-defying artistry, collaborating with icons like Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, and Erykah Badu, while consistently pushing the boundaries of soul, jazz, and R&B. With Adjust Brightness, he delves even deeper into experimental territory, blending electronic elements with his signature organic sound. This new album marks a bold evolution in his career, showcasing his relentless creativity and continued influence on modern music.

