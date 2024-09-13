Another one … As you might have seen from earlier reporting, former Danity Kane and Dirty Money artist Dawn Richard filed a sprawling lawsuit against none other than Sean “Diddy” Combs, accusing him of verbal, physical, and sexual abuse.

Let’s be clear, Diddy and his legal team have denied these claims and it seems they plan to fight them in court.

Anyway, the 55-page document, Richard also alleges that she witnessed Diddy abuse his then-girlfriend, Cassie, during their relationship.

We said that one already but get this. She names celebrities Usher, Ne-Yo, and music executive Jimmy Iovine as witnesses who did nothing to stop the abuse.

Again, these are her allegations.

What’s more is one notable incident detailed in the lawsuit took place at a star-studded dinner in Los Angeles before Diddy signed a deal with Jimmy Iovine’s Interscope Records. Richard alleges that during the dinner, Diddy threatened and punched Cassie in the stomach in front of the guests, causing her to double over in pain. Usher and Ne-Yo were reportedly present and saw the incident unfold.

The lawsuit claims details such as:

“In front of dinner guests, Mr. Combs hissed at Ms. Ventura in a screaming whisper and forcefully punched her in the stomach, causing her to double over in visible pain, crying.”

As we mentioned, the details were fast and furious. Diddy’s attorney, Erica Wolff, responded to the lawsuit, calling the claims “false” and suggesting that Richard is seeking money in conjunction with her album release. Wolff added, “If Ms. Richard had such a negative experience with Making the Band and Danity Kane, she would not have continued working with Mr. Combs for Dirty Money or returned for the Making the Band reboot in 2020.”

Another one.