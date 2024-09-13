Yolanda Adams, the platinum-selling legendary gospel singer makes her grand return today with the release of her latest solo studio album, Sunny Days, the four-time GRAMMY winner’s first album since 2011’s Becoming. Sunny Days is a 15-track offering and includes features from Terry Hunter, Sir The Baptist and Donald Lawrence.

The release of Sunny Days comes amidst Ms. Adams’ co-headlining The Reunion Tour with some of gospel’s most decorated heavyweights: Kirk Franklin, Marvin Sapp, Fred Hammond, The Clark Sisters and Kierra Sheard-Kelly. The 29-date trek is underway and in the thick of its midwestern swing; Ms. Adams will perform live in Cincinnati, OH this evening. Ticket and tour stop information is here .

Sunny Days is supported by its lead single, “Church Doors,” a resounding and powerful performance from Yolanda Adams, who reprises her role as one of the most explosive vocal performers in all of music—sacred or secular—on her first new single in over a decade. “The world has been through so much,” Adams said of the song’s theme to Billboard. “So to have some good news about what God has done is what we need right now. Ms. Adams is joined by Sir the Baptist, Donald Lawrence and J. Ivy on two remixes of the song, both by three-time GRAMMY-nominated house DJ Terry Hunter. Earlier this month, Ms. Adams performed the heralded new single on The Tamron Hall Show, a performance that left fans in awe of her continued excellence on social media.

“I’ve had so many producers say hey why don’t you come and do this,” says Ms. Adams about her commitment to gospel music in conversation with Indiana’s News 8 while on tour. “But I look at the patterns of different types of music. Gospel music is the only genre where you can sing from the age of 13 to the age of 100. Because, my thing is, if I’m using my gift in the right way then God will always provide.”