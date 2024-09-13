Lil Wayne on Not Being Selected for Super Bowl Performance: ‘It Hurt a Whole Lot’

Lil Wayne has made his first statement after not being selected to headline the Super Bowl. Appearing in a video, Weezy F Baby thanked his fans for supporting him.

“First of all, I wanna say forgive me for the delay,” Wayne said. “I wanna say, first of all, I had to get strength. I had to get strength enough to do this without breaking. I wanna say thank you. I wanna say thank you to every voice, every opinion, all the care, all the love and the support out there. Your words turned into arms and held me up when I tried to fall back. That hurt. Hurt a lot. You know what I’m talking about. It hurt a whole lot.

“I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown and for just automatically mentally putting myself in that position like somebody told me that was my position. So I blame myself for that.”

With widespread support that Lil Wayne should have the Super Bowl stage in NOLA, Drake posted images online. It is worth noting that Drake’s current foe, Kendrick Lamar, has the Super Bowl spot.

Kendrick Lamar’s selection as the Super Bowl halftime performer has rubbed members of the Hip-Hop community the wrong way. Many, including Wayne’s engineer, Marasciullo, believe it should have been Lil Wayne.

“Confused. Disappointed. Angry. But most of all, inspired,” Marasciullo wrote. “Will never again be in a position or have the 🐐 in a position where we are at the mercy of someone else’s decision. We will make the decisions.”

Kendrick Lamar will take center stage at the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at The Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9, 2025. Roc Nation, Apple Music, and the NFL made the announcement today, sparking excitement for the globally anticipated performance.

Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, founder of Roc Nation, praised Lamar’s influence: “Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer. His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision… His impact will be felt for years to come.”

Seth Dudowsky, Head of Music at the NFL, echoed this sentiment, saying, “Few artists have impacted music and culture as profoundly as Kendrick Lamar… Kendrick has proven his unique ability to craft moments that resonate, redefine, and ultimately shake the very foundation of hip-hop.”

Apple Music’s Oliver Schusser emphasized the excitement: “Apple is thrilled to bring this show, starring the absolutely incomparable Kendrick Lamar, to fans worldwide with Apple Music’s industry-leading Spatial Audio quality.”

Lamar, a Grammy and Emmy-winning artist and co-founder of pgLang, continues to redefine hip-hop, earning accolades like a Pulitzer Prize for his 2017 album DAMN. and his chart-topping collaborations earlier this year.

PgLang will creatively direct Lamar’s Super Bowl performance, which will be produced by DPS. Roc Nation’s Jesse Collins will serve as executive producer, and Hamish Hamilton will serve as director.

Apple Music’s ongoing partnership with the NFL and Roc Nation has already produced record-breaking halftime shows. With Kendrick Lamar at the helm, this year’s performance is set to be another groundbreaking moment in Super Bowl history.