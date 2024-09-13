Rising hip-hop star Monaleo has announced the release of her highly anticipated EP, Throwing Bows, arriving Sept. 27th via Stomp Down. The 10-track project brings fans back to the roots of Monaleo’s signature rap style, filled with sharp lyricism and a bold blend of feminism and confidence. Fans can get a sneak peek of what’s in store with her latest single and video, “Passenger Princess (Jibbitz),” featuring Stunna 4 Vegas.

Throwing Bows showcases Monaleo’s prowess as one of hip-hop’s fiercest voices today. With tracks ranging from feminist anthems to hard-hitting verses, the EP highlights her ability to empower and captivate through her dynamic music. The project includes unapologetic and raw songs that delve deeper into her gritty style, echoing the intensity of a 12-round boxing match.

“This project is symbolic of my resurgence after having a baby. After being counted out, I have re-emerged throwing bows. With all odds stacked against me, I still remain the reigning champ. Hit after hit, I am the embodiment of resilience and strength. My motto for this new season is [put your back against the wall and keep swinging].” – Monaleo

Leading up to the EP’s release, Monaleo dropped the video for “Passenger Princess (Jibbitz),” featuring Stunna 4 Vegas, where she plays a “passenger princess” cruising in an SRT Hellcat and a pink limo. The video captures the vibrant chemistry between Monaleo and Stunna 4 Vegas, visually bringing the track’s themes to life with cinematic flair.

