Blame inflation. Nah, we’re joking; inflation is really low right now. But anyway, Sony officially unveiled the PlayStation 5 Pro, a powerful mid-generation upgrade with significant improvements over the current PS5. According to PlayStation system architect Mark Cerny, the PS5 Pro features a GPU with “67% more Compute Units” and “28% faster memory,” bringing it close to “doubling the power of the PS5” and making it the “most powerful console” Sony has ever released. However, this power comes with a hefty price tag of $700—excluding a disc drive and vertical stand, which are sold separately.

Seven Hundred cash. Sheesh.

Get this: The price has sparked widespread frustration among fans, with many citing concerns over the lack of standout titles, diminishing returns on technology, and the current state of the economy.

Some argue that, when adjusted for inflation, the price isn’t unusually high for a gaming console.

Guessing those people don’t eat ramen regularly.

Yet, this comparison doesn’t account for rising living costs and stagnant wages. As the article notes, “When housing alone costs double and what we’re earning is 75% less valuable, what we do with our money becomes even more precious.”

Moreover, while some gamers may feel the price is justified, others are questioning whether the PS5 Pro is worth the investment. Those interested can preorder the console ahead of its November 7 release.

Either way, the sticker price is not for the faint of heart.