Genre-defying rapper Playboi Carti has officially announced his highly anticipated new album, MUSIC. Alongside the announcement, Carti has dropped a new single titled “ALL RED,” produced by F1LTHY and OjiVolta.

Anticipation for Carti’s fourth studio album has been growing since his 2020 release of Whole Lotta Red, which became his first #1 album on the Billboard 200 and has since garnered over 9.4 billion streams. The buzz around MUSIC has been further fueled by Carti’s recent successful collaborations, including “Type Shit” with Travis Scott, Future, and Metro Boomin, “I LUV IT” with Camila Cabello, and “CARNIVAL” with Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, and Rich the Kid.

Earlier this summer, Carti headlined major festivals such as Lyrical Lemonade in Chicago, Rolling Loud Europe, and Openair Frauenfeld, debuting new tracks like “EVILJORDAN,” “KETAMINE,” “Different Day,” and “BACKR00MS” ft. Travis Scott. “BACKR00MS” and “2024” videos have already amassed 82 million combined views.

This past weekend, Carti performed with The Weeknd in Sao Paulo, Brazil, showcasing a new collaboration. He also performed his 2023 hit “FE!N” with Travis Scott. Recently featured on Billboard’s R&B Hip-Hop Power Players 2024 issue, Carti received the Artist of the Year Award.