Poiison, a rising star from Queens, New York, has just dropped a highly anticipated music video for her latest single, “Me Her and You“, featuring Bronx-bred rhymer Cash Cobain. This track, a delightful blend of sultry R&B vibes and infectious hip-hop beats, is making noise in the New York music scene.

Hailing from Queens, New York, Poiison is a dynamic artist known for her unique fusion of pop and soul, enriched with profound lyricism. Drawing inspiration from a diverse range of musical icons such as Madonna, Sade, Rick James, Lil Wayne, and Travis Scott, she crafts a sound that is unmistakably her own. Poiison’s undeniable star quality and charisma are evident in her music, videos, and social content. She has shared the stage with renowned artists like 50 Cent, Ciara, and Robin Thicke. Her collaborations with industry heavyweights like Sha Money XL and Styles P showcase her versatility and artistic depth.

The Creative Spark Behind “Me Her and You”

The magic of “Me Her and You” began during a laid-back studio session. Poiison describes the process as organic and unplanned. The story of “Me Her and You” centers around a heartbroken girl who, after enduring a tough breakup, decides to step back into the world with renewed vigor and openness to new experiences. The song serves as an anthem for self-discovery and empowerment, celebrating themes of freedom, breakups, and fluidity.

“Me Her and You“ embodies the emotional and personal journey of a woman rediscovering herself and her independence post-breakup. Poiison encourages listeners to celebrate their openness to new experiences, with the music video bringing this storyline to life in an edgy and vibrant way.

The Visuals That Captivate

The music video for Me You and Her is not just a visual treat, but a spellbinding story in itself. It captures the essence of Poiison’s message—embracing freedom and exploring new love after a breakup. The vibrant and edgy aesthetics of the video add depth to the song’s themes, making it both visually and emotionally engaging.

For fans of both R&B and hip-hop, Poiison’s collaboration with Cash Cobain offers a refreshing and authentic portrayal of self-discovery and fun after heartbreak. The visuals complement the song’s groove, ensuring it becomes a staple in your summer playlist.

The Cash Cobain Effect

Cash Cobain, an emerging talent in the hip-hop scene, brings a unique flavor to “Me Her and You”. His style perfectly complements Poiison’s sultry R&B vibes, creating a seamless blend of genres that appeals to a wide audience. The collaboration between Poiison and Cash Cobain is more than just a musical partnership; it’s a meeting of minds that amplifies the song’s message. Together, they create a track that resonates with listeners and leaves a lasting impact.

Setting The Standard For Summer Anthems

With her latest single, released under her new partnership with Boss Life Music Group (BLMG), Poiison continues to set the standard for summer anthems. Blending street soul style with eclectic influences, she creates timeless music that resonates with powerful messages and uplifting vibes.

At its core, Me You and Her is about celebrating freedom and fluidity. The song encourages listeners to find and love themselves again, empowering them to step back into the world with confidence and an open heart. Poiison’s fun and flirty lyrics, combined with her engaging visuals, make Me You and Her a relatable and enjoyable experience for listeners. The song’s message of self-discovery and empowerment resonates deeply, making it a hit among fans.

The Future Of Poiison

Poiison’s star is on the rise, and her latest single is just the beginning. With her unique signature sound, engaging visuals, and empowering messages, she is quickly becoming a name to remember in the music industry. Fans of Poiison can look forward to more incredible music, captivating performances, and inspiring messages. As she continues to evolve and grow as an artist, there’s no doubt that she will leave a lasting impact on the music scene.

If you’re a fan of R&B, hip-hop, or just great music, don’t miss out on this incredible collaboration. Keep an eye on Poiison’s rising star, and stay tuned for more music that celebrates freedom, breakups, and fluidity.

