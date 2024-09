B2K’s Raz B has revealed that he will become a father. Sharing an image of the sonogram on Instagram, Raz B wrote: “I want to take a moment to thank everyone who has supported me on my journey.”

“Despite the trials and tribulations I’ve faced, I’ve been able to overcome and conquer my past,” Raz B wrote. “Through the grace of God and the unwavering support of my family and friends, I stand here today, stronger and more focused than ever.”