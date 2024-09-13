Roger Goodell Says He is ‘Feeling Great’ About Kendrick Lamar Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show

Roger Goodell praises the selection of Kendrick Lamar as the Super Bowl halftime performer.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, Goodell revealed he is “feeling great” about taking the spot and he is a fan of the rapper.

Kendrick Lamar will take center stage at the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at The Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9, 2025. Roc Nation, Apple Music, and the NFL made the announcement, sparking excitement for the globally anticipated performance.

Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, founder of Roc Nation, praised Lamar’s influence: “Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer. His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision… His impact will be felt for years to come.”

Seth Dudowsky, Head of Music at the NFL, echoed this sentiment, saying, “Few artists have impacted music and culture as profoundly as Kendrick Lamar… Kendrick has proven his unique ability to craft moments that resonate, redefine, and ultimately shake the very foundation of hip-hop.”

Apple Music’s Oliver Schusser emphasized the excitement: “Apple is thrilled to bring this show, starring the absolutely incomparable Kendrick Lamar, to fans worldwide with Apple Music’s industry-leading Spatial Audio quality.”

Lamar, a Grammy and Emmy-winning artist and co-founder of pgLang, continues to redefine hip-hop, earning accolades like a Pulitzer Prize for his 2017 album DAMN. and his chart-topping collaborations earlier this year.

Lamar’s Super Bowl performance will be creatively directed by pgLang and produced by DPS, with Roc Nation’s Jesse Collins as executive producer and Hamish Hamilton as director.

Apple Music’s ongoing partnership with the NFL and Roc Nation has already produced record-breaking halftime shows, and with Kendrick Lamar at the helm, this year’s performance is set to be another groundbreaking moment in Super Bowl history.