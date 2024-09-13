See It: LeBron James Reacts on The Gram to Dwyane Wade’s Miami Heat Statue Announcement

We all know Dwyane Wade is widely regarded as the greatest player in Miami Heat history. This is a fact and a non-argument. The South Beach legend will soon be honored with a statue outside the Kaseya Center.

Get this: The bronze statue, set to be unveiled at 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, will stand at the Kaseya Center West Plaza. Wade will attend the ceremony, joined by Pat Riley, Erik Spoelstra, and the current Heat team.

The event will also feature live performances from Rick Ross and Nino Breeze. Interesting choices.

What’s more, the statue, crafted by the Rotblatt Amrany Studio—renowned for iconic works like the ‘Michael Jordan Spirit’ statue in Chicago and the Kobe Bryant ‘Black Mamba’ statue in Los Angeles—recognizes Wade’s immense contributions to the Miami Heat. Wade led the franchise to three NBA Championships, and the organization never won a title without him.

Now check out LeBron James’s reaction to the news. Wade’s former teammate and friend reacted to the announcement by sharing the Heat’s video announcement on his Instagram story, accompanied by several raised-hand emojis, showing his excitement and support for the honor.

Looks like Bron is happy for his fellow “Heatles” champion. We are too.