SOCIALizing: Tyla Calls Our Weirdness on ‘X’ After Winning VMA

ICYMI, at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, Tyla celebrated her first VMA win for Best Afrobeats Video with her hit song “Water.” During her acceptance speech, the South African pop star asked Lil Nas X, who presented the award with Halle Bailey, to hold her trophy, sparking some confusion among viewers.

In response to the buzz on social media, Tyla addressed the situation on X (formerly Twitter), postingL

“Y’all make everything weird… I was not asking my girl Halle… We just girls. STFU I WON A VMAAAA.”

During her speech, Tyla humorously explained, “I’m not strong enough, please hold it for me,” to which Lil Nas X obliged, and she followed up with, “Thank you, I’m sorry.” Halle Bailey later showed support by congratulating Tyla, saying, “Exactly ♥️♥️ love u babes congrats.”

Yea, sometimes socials just acts weird. Anyway, congrats on your VMA Tyla!