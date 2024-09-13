Did you think this only happened on Space Jam?

The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, a Low-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, fired catcher Derek Bender for the unspeakable; Bender was tipping batters from the opposing team as to what pitches were coming from the mound, giving them a heads up. For the non-followers of baseball, it’s probably one of the most blatant forms of cheating.

The sixth round draft pick out of Coastal Carolina was playing in a doubleheader last Friday(September 6) against the Lakeland Flying Tigers, a fam team for the Detroit Tigers, when he was reportedly telling several batters what pitches were being thrown by Mussels’ starter Ross Dunn.

Lakeland brought in four runs in the second inning and took a 6-0 shut out to win the Florida State League West division and eliminate Fort Myers from playoff possibility after the Mussels held a six-game lead just three weeks earlier.

The Lakeland coaches informed Fort Myers’ coaches after the game of Bender’s antics and the Flying Tigers gave no indication either. Sources say that he told his teammates that he wanted the season to be over. Bender spent the final two games of the season in the team’s bullpen instead of in the dugout. Ironically, the Mussels won both games.

Bender played 19 games for Fort Myers, hitting .200/.273/.333 with two home runs and eight RBIs. In three seasons at Coastal Carolina, he hit .326/.408/.571 with 32 home runs and 153 RBIs in 144 games.

A catcher and first baseman selected with the 188th pick this year, Bender signed for $297,500, slightly below the $320,800 slot for that selection. He will keep the entirety of his bonus, sources said.

Both Bender and the Twins organization declined to comment.