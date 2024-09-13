The Weeknd has officially released his latest song and music video, “Dancing In The Flames,” from his forthcoming album, Hurry Up Tomorrow. Directed by Anton Tammi and director of photography Erik Henrikkson, the single’s artwork, music video, and promotional photography by Eddy Chen were all shot on the new iPhone 16 Pro.

Rare behind-the- scenes footage of the stunning new visual premiered earlier this week during Apple’s “It’s Glowtime” event, along with an early preview clip of the music video.

iPhone 16 Pro, the most advanced iPhone ever, features a larger display and the thinnest borders ever on any Apple product. The pro camera system brings all new creative features including the ability to record in 4K 120fps in Dolby Vision for smooth slo-motion video capture — on perfect display in the forthcoming music video for “Dancing in the Flames.” Four new studio-quality mics preserve true-to-life recorded sounds, Audio Mix uses machine learning to identify and separate background elements from speech, giving users three voice options: In-Frame Mix, Studio Mix, and Cinematic Mix, and so much more.

Advertisement

This past Saturday, September 7, he delivered a sold out stadium spectacular live performance from São Paulo, which was streamed exclusively on YouTube. Millions of fans worldwide tuned in to witness the unique concert that showcased his signature sound and electrifying stage presence along with surprise guests Playboi Carti and Anitta. It was the highest music performance trending in the US and trended in 24 other countries, further solidifying The Weeknd’s reign as a global music icon. 10% of net proceeds from all merchandise sales at the event and online to the Brazilian Soul Fund of BrazilFoundation, supporting communities affected by natural disasters and economic hardships in southern Brazil.