In her latest musical endeavor, artist VAYA introduces us to “VEHUIAH,” a powerful new song inspired by the Angel of Transformation from Kabbalah. VEHUIAH, recognized as the first Angel in this spiritual tradition, symbolizes a call for profound change and spiritual elevation, themes that VAYA explores deeply in her new work.

The creative process behind “VEHUIAH” was marked by a profound personal experience for VAYA. She describes a pivotal moment at her alchemist’s table, where, between two heartfelt prayers, she received an urgent message of transformation. VEHUIAH manifested to her as a dynamic, fiery energy, igniting courage and guiding open hearts toward new beginnings. This encounter was more than just an artistic inspiration; it was a spiritual awakening, revealing VEHUIAH as a luminous warrior and a beacon of hope for a world struggling with disconnection and “NONE-LOVE.”

VAYA’s song reflects the urgent need for change in a society increasingly disconnected by technology and ephemeral pleasures. VEHUIAH’s message, as interpreted by VAYA, calls for a return to genuine human connection and spiritual growth. The creation of the song involved an intense and immersive process. Over a span of three weeks, VAYA recorded 53 tracks, fully dedicating herself to capturing the essence of VEHUIAH’s fiery intensity. The resulting piece serves as a testament to the resilience and passion required to keep the flame of life alive amidst modern challenges.

The task of channeling VEHUIAH’s energy into music demanded not only creative talent but also deep patience, dedication, and humility. VAYA notes that being a messenger of VEHUIAH involves precise communication and an understanding of how to effectively convey the Angel’s message. This role requires both wisdom and courage, reflecting the complexity of translating spiritual messages into artistic expressions.

The production of “VEHUIAH” includes contributions from a talented team of collaborators. Mike Fahey is working on the mix, while Yumi Sonoda, a Japanese videographer, is directing the accompanying video. Parisian jeweler Clara Jasmine is crafting pieces inspired by VEHUIAH. This collaborative effort highlights the diverse talents coming together to bring VEHUIAH’s vision to life.

An intriguing detail about the song is its duration—13 minutes and 13 seconds. The number 13 holds symbolic significance, representing the end of a cycle and radical change. This detail underscores the song’s message of transformation and the need to embrace love and spiritual growth.

Image Credit: Vaya VAYA

In her reflections on the project, VAYA echoes Baudelaire’s sentiment, “You gave me your mud and I made gold from it.” For her, this project is a manifestation of the transformative power of love and a testament to the preciousness of human existence. As she continues this journey, VAYA remains dedicated to expressing messages of love and transformation through her music.

In addition to the new song, VAYA released instrumental versions of each Angelic piece, including MANAKEL INSTRU, ROCHEL INSTRU, and YEHUIAH INSTRU. These versions offer listeners a chance to experience the compositions in a new light, encouraging personal interpretation and creative engagement.

As VAYA prepares for the filming of the music video in Japan during the First Super Moon, she invites everyone to join her on this transformative journey. The video release of VEHUIAH is for the New Moon of November 1st. Through “VEHUIAH,” VAYA hopes to inspire a deeper understanding of love and its limitless potential.

VAYA’s “VEHUIAH” promises to be a profound exploration of transformation and connection, inviting listeners to embrace the Angel’s message and reflect on their own journey towards love.

