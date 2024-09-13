Numbers don’t lie and neither do trends and the latter is looking favorable for Vice President Kamala Harris in her tight matchup with former President Trump.

So get this, a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals that Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris is leading former Republican President Donald Trump by 47% to 42% in the race for the 2024 presidential election.

Now in case you’re counting, because we are, this five-point lead reflects an increase from her four-point advantage in August, largely attributed to her strong performance in a recent debate against Trump.

What’s more, when it comes to voters familiar with the debate, 53% believed Harris won, while only 24% thought Trump did, with many citing Trump’s lack of sharpness during the debate.

ICYMI, VP Harris effectively put Trump on the defensive, particularly highlighting his felony conviction related to falsified business records. That’s putting it lightly. She destroyed him.

Among voters who followed the debate, 52% said Harris demonstrated higher moral integrity, compared to just 29% for Trump. Even within Republican circles, 31% of voters felt neither candidate won, and 14% believed Harris outperformed Trump.

When it comes to the most epic debate of debates, the face-off attracted 67.1 million viewers, showed Harris as more dignified and relatable to voters, with 56% favoring her demeanor compared to 24% for Trump. Moreover, 49% of voters felt that Harris would better understand their concerns, while only 18% felt the same about Trump.

Despite these findings, the race will ultimately be determined by the state-by-state Electoral College results. Really seven states: North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona.