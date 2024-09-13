Elliott Wilson has released the third episode of his podcast, Elliott Wilson Experience, which features hip-hop icons Common and Pete Rock.

In this episode, Common opens up about his early interactions with Kanye West, admitting that he initially overlooked West’s potential stardom. “I’m victim too,” he shared. “Ye was trying to give me beats back in ’97, I had no idea. His drums weren’t there yet… Eventually, I was like come on, bro, save me.”

Common also discusses the newfound longevity of hip-hop artists, citing Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar as prime examples. He noted, “Two dudes be growing with their styles, like sounds on their albums. ‘good kid’ is not like ‘To Pimp a Butterfly’ is not like ‘DAMN.’ Ye’s all his joints, ‘College Dropout,’ you can feel the evolution there.”

Reflecting on hip-hop’s aging, Common added, “A lot of people we looked at as GREATS didn’t keep evolving… But then you started getting new artists like Ye or what JAY did with 4:44. That’s one of his best albums to me; that’s showing maturity and evolution.”

The Elliott Wilson Experience podcast launched recently with an inaugural episode featuring NYC hip-hop artist Cash Cobain and will release weekly episodes featuring hip-hop talents, executives, and innovators via HipHopDX’s YouTube channel and on all streaming platforms.

YOu can see the full episode below.