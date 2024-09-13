Watch It: New Teaser For Tyler Perry’s First Netflix Series ‘Beauty in Black’

Tyler Perry keeps working, and we’re here for it.

The television and film mogul’s highly anticipated Netflix series, Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black, dropped its first teaser and a premiere date.

Check this out. The show marks Perry’s debut television project with Netflix, expanding his partnership beyond films to include series.

The official synopsis of the series states:

“Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black follows two women leading very different lives. While Kimmie is struggling to make a living after her mother kicked her out, and Mallory is running a successful business, they find themselves entangled in each other’s lives.”

Get this: The cast includes Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie, Amber Reign Smith as Rain, and Crystle Stewart as Mallory, alongside Ricco Ross, Debbi Morgan, Richard Lawson, Steven G. Norfleet, and others in key roles.

Of course, Tyler Perry is the creator, director, writer, and executive producer on the project. That’s just how he does things, as you may know. Will Areu, Angi Bones, and Tony L. Strickland are also producing for Tyler Perry Studios.

Anyhow, Beauty in Black will premiere Part 1 on October 24 on Netflix, and the release date for the second part has yet to be announced.