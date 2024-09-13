During the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump sparked a fire online when he spread the false claim that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, OH, are eating dogs and cats in the neighborhood.

The statement was immediately debunked by debate moderator and ABC news anchor David Muir, but Trump pushed back, stating he saw it on TV. Further fact-checking has shut down the claims, but Haitian star, rapper, and producer Wyclef Jean is speaking out on behalf of those in Ohio with TMZ.

“One of our greatest assets in America is that we are a country of immigrants,” Jean said. “I speak from the heart when I say, Haitian people living in the U.S. are good neighbors and good people. We care about humanity. We care about our neighbors.”

He added, “On behalf of Haitian Americans, I ask that we stop these racist messages and accusations. Put our hands out in peace and say thanks for being my neighbor. We need to respect one another and vote based on policies and facts, not crazy talk. And we need to shake hands with one another and be thankful we are part of an America for all.”