Grammy-award-winning rapper and hip-hop icon 2 Chainz stole the spotlight at New York Fashion Week with a special performance at The Rouge Showroom. As part of a collaboration between luxury designer Brandon Blackwood and spirits brand Grand Marnier, 2 Chainz had the crowd hyped, delivering hit after hit including fan favorites like “I’m Different” and “It’s a Vibe.” The energy was electric as fashion insiders, tastemakers, and NYC’s trendsetters soaked in the unforgettable show.

The event, held at LaVan Midtown, was a celebration of the intersection between music, fashion, and style, curated with a sense of bold creativity. Guests mingled under the red-lit ambiance, enjoying Grand Marnier signature cocktails like the Grand Margarita while passing hors d’oeuvres kept the party going. DJ BeenBlackin provided the perfect soundtrack for the evening, complementing the explosive vibe 2 Chainz brought to the stage.

Brandon Blackwood’s latest collection was the centerpiece of the event, with his most iconic accessories showcased on the walls like pieces of fine art. The innovative designs perfectly reflected the night’s theme, merging fashion with creative flair. The collaboration between Blackwood and Grand Marnier marked a new era of style, where heritage and innovation collide.

Luxury spirits brand Grand Marnier, known for its exceptional blend of cognac and orange liqueur, honored New York Fashion Week with The Rouge Showroom. This event celebrated the brand’s commitment to unexpected encounters, blending its legacy of timeless sophistication with the cutting-edge world of fashion. Grand Marnier’s partnership with Brandon Blackwood mirrored the brand’s mission of bringing together seemingly opposite worlds to create something extraordinary.

For Blackwood, the collaboration represented more than just a fashion statement—it was a celebration of individuality, creativity, and pushing boundaries. His designs, much like Grand Marnier’s signature flavors, embody the art of blending bold elements in a way that feels seamless and sophisticated.

New York Fashion Week is the ultimate platform where luxury and heritage brands expand their presence in the world of style, and this partnership showed that when music, fashion, and fine spirits collide, the result is truly exceptional. Together, Grand Marnier and Brandon Blackwood proved that the art of the unexpected can redefine luxury, one accessory and one sip at a time.

Photo credit: Cavier Coleman, Courtesy of Grand Marnier

