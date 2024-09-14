PepsiCo launched Taste of Tomorrow, a new initiative aimed at increasing Black representation in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) careers. Currently, Black professionals make up only 9% of the STEM workforce. To address this disparity, PepsiCo and the PepsiCo Foundation are investing $350,000 in scholarships and resources for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), particularly those pursuing careers in food science and technology.

As part of the initiative, 2 Chainz, a proud HBCU alum, is joining PepsiCo as the campaign’s spokesperson, leveraging his platform to inspire and encourage students. “As an HBCU Alum, I’m excited to share my platform and partner with PepsiCo’s Taste of Tomorrow to support diversity in STEM and bring awareness to the talented graduates from HBCUs entering the workforce,” said 2 Chainz.

The initiative includes $250,000 in scholarships across nine HBCUs and an additional $100,000 to enhance STEM programs at Florida A&M and Prairie View A&M Universities. PepsiCo aims to foster innovation and support underrepresented communities, creating a more inclusive future for Black STEM professionals.

Speaking with The Source, 2 Chainz spoke about his involvement in the initiative.

As an HBCU alum, what does it mean to you personally to be involved in the

“Taste of Tomorrow” initiative, which focuses on increasing Black representation in STEM careers?

2 Chainz: Being an HBCU alum, this initiative hits home for me. My time at Alabama State shaped me, not just as an artist but as a man. HBCUs have always been about more than just education-they’re about culture, community, and opportunity. With ‘Taste of Tomorrow,’ doors aren’t just opening for Black students in STEM, we’re breaking them down, letting them know that their potential is limitless. It’s about showing the world that brilliance and innovation aren’t confined to certain spaces-they’re thriving in our HBCUs.

How do you see your role as a spokesperson for this initiative influencing students at HBCUs, particularly those who may not have previously considered a career in STEM?

2 Chainz: I know what it’s like to have big dreams but not always see people who look like you in certain fields. STEM can feel like a whole different world, but it’s a world we need to be part of. My role is to show these students that STEM isn’t just for someone else —it’s for them, too. I’m here to bridge that gap, to let them know that with the right opportunities, they can innovate, create, and lead in any industry.

STEM fields and hip-hop culture might seem worlds apart to some. How do you think your platform as an artist can help bridge that gap and encourage more Black students to pursue careers in science and technology?

2 Chainz: Hip-hop has always been about breaking boundaries and pushing limits, and STEM is no different. Both are about creativity, innovation, and making something out of nothing. Through my platform, I want to show that the same energy we put into our music, our art can be applied to science and technology. It’s about inspiring the next generation to see.