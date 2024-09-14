Golden State Warriors star and USA gold medal champion Stephen Curry, alongside his off-court business collective Thirty Ink, hosted an intimate networking mixer in New York City. The ultra-classy event offered an inside look at Curry’s growing empire, as attendees mingled over decadent hors d’oeuvres and enjoyed cocktails made with his Gentleman’s Cut bourbon, complemented by wines from his wife Ayesha Curry and sister Sydel’s collections.

The evening provided an opportunity to learn more about the five key entities that make up Thirty Ink. Curry’s genuine passion for both his business ventures and the people he partners with radiated throughout the event. His authentic charm and empathy left a lasting impression on everyone he met—at one point, he even insisting I try on his coveted gold medal, a testament to his down-to-earth demeanor.

Steph Curry and Source Magazine Journalist Courtney Brown

In a powerful presentation, Stephen Curry spoke alongside leaders from his business ventures, each dedicated to uplifting underrepresented voices and creating meaningful impact. The event celebrated Black journalists and their vital contributions to the industry, aligning with Curry’s commitment to elevating marginalized communities.

A Look Inside Stephen Curry’s Business Collective: Thirty Ink

Eat. Learn. Play.

This organization, co-founded with Ayesha Curry, is dedicated to unleashing the potential of every child by addressing childhood hunger, literacy, and play. The initiative aims to make a lasting impact on future generations.

Gentleman’s Cut Bourbon

A Kentucky Straight bourbon, Gentleman’s Cut is a full-bodied, 90-proof whiskey distilled in 500-gallon copper pot stills. Its complex palate is crafted for celebrating life’s greatest pleasures and finest moments.

Thirty Ink

A purpose-driven collective that encompasses eight business groups and 13 entities, Thirty Ink is focused on ventures spanning athlete management, brand partnerships, fitness, lifestyle, media, philanthropy, and technology. It’s all about creating opportunities to drive social impact and elevate the underrepresented.

Unanimous Media

Curry’s multimedia company, Unanimous Media, is rooted in family, faith, and sports. The company’s mission is to inspire audiences by championing diverse voices and telling authentic stories that need to be heard.

UNDERRATED

This lifestyle brand is committed to providing equity, access, and opportunity to underrepresented communities in basketball and golf. By offering platforms for aspiring athletes, UNDERRATED creates pathways to success where they are needed most.

Stephen Curry’s determination to win extends far beyond the basketball court. His presence at the mixer exemplified his dedication to creating lasting change through his business ventures, with each entity sharing the common goal of lifting others up. The night was a true celebration of creativity, community, and class, proving once again that Curry is destined to succeed both on and off the court.

Photography Credit: @_bre_johnson