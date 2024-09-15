Michaela Mabinty DePrince, the internationally acclaimed ballet dancer who rose from the ashes of war-torn Sierra Leone to grace some of the world’s most prestigious stages, has passed away at the age of 29. The tragic news was announced on her personal Instagram page by a family spokesperson, though the cause of death remains undisclosed.

DePrince’s family described her death as “sudden,” with her sister, Mia Mabinty DePrince, expressing profound heartbreak. “I am in a state of shock and deep sadness. My beautiful sister is no longer here,” Mia shared. The family’s statement also hailed Michaela as an “unforgettable inspiration,” whose influence spanned across the globe.

Michaela DePrince’s life was one of resilience and triumph. Born in 1995 in Kenema, Sierra Leone, she faced unimaginable adversity early on, losing both parents during the country’s brutal civil war. At just three years old, she was sent to an orphanage, where she was treated harshly due to her vitiligo, a skin condition that caused depigmentation. Despite these challenges, DePrince’s spirit remained unbroken.

She was adopted by an American couple and moved to New Jersey, where her adoptive mother, Elaine DePrince, fostered her burgeoning love for ballet. From there, Michaela’s talent and determination led her to incredible heights. She became the youngest principal dancer at the Dance Theatre of Harlem and gained further recognition when she appeared in Beyoncé’s Lemonade. In 2021, she joined Boston Ballet as a second soloist and, remarkably, made an appearance on Dancing with the Stars at just 17.

Her artistic prowess was matched by her humanitarian work. Michaela advocated passionately for children affected by conflict, using her platform to raise awareness and offer hope. A spokesperson for DePrince described her as someone whose artistry “touched countless hearts” and who lived a life of “grace, purpose, and strength.”

Tributes have poured in from across the ballet world and beyond. Misty Copeland, one of the most prominent American ballerinas, expressed her sorrow, writing, “Despite being told the ‘world wasn’t ready for Black ballerinas,’ she remained determined and made big strides.”

DePrince’s family is now grappling with an additional heartbreaking loss—the passing of their mother, Elaine DePrince, around the same time as Michaela’s death. The double loss has left her family and the ballet community reeling.

Michaela DePrince’s career shattered barriers for dancers of color and challenged the rigid stereotypes within the ballet community. She was not just a dancer; she was a symbol of hope, resilience, and boundless talent. Her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.