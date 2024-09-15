Eight years after the high-profile breakup between Australian billionaire James Packer and pop icon Mariah Carey, Packer is shedding light on the end of their engagement, calling it one of the “worst times” of his life. The pair’s relationship, which began in 2015 and ended in late 2016, was fraught with tension, and Packer is now revealing just how difficult it was for him.

In a candid interview with 7NEWS, as reported by RadarOnline, Packer, 57, described the breakup as a “trainwreck.” He recounted a particularly difficult period when Carey, 55, allegedly believed he had planted a negative story about her in the media. “Mariah and I had broken up, and she thought I’d planted a story in a magazine, which I hadn’t, and it made her look bad,” Packer shared. “She was threatening to say things about me, and so it was um… it was a trainwreck.”

The breakup, which occurred in October 2016, just nine months after they became engaged, marked the end of a whirlwind romance. Despite their seemingly glamorous lifestyle, Packer acknowledged that their relationship became toxic. “The times that I’ve been at my worst, you know, I’ve had a lot on my mind,” he admitted, alluding to personal struggles during that period.

Packer’s reflection comes years after both he and Carey moved on with their lives, but it highlights the complexity of their short-lived romance. The businessman, known for his vast wealth and media empire, has kept a relatively low profile since the split, while Carey, a music legend, continues to thrive in the entertainment world.

Their relationship, once seen as a fairy tale, became a tabloid sensation as it unraveled, with both parties going their separate ways under difficult circumstances. Now, Packer’s admission provides a rare glimpse into the emotional toll of their public breakup.