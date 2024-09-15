Mets manager Carlos Mendoza might really be re-thinking his choice of pitchers over the weekend against the Phillies as Bryce Harper and the Phillies take the last two of the three-game series, severely jeopardizing the Mets’ chances of an NL Wild Card berth.

The Amazins came into Philadelphia on Friday with everything in their favor; they were one game ahead of the Braves in the NL Wild Card race with a 8-2 record in their last 10 games and no one knew about superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor’s impending back injury. Fast forward to Sunday evening and the Mets are a half game behind Atlanta, risking their spot in the Wild Card, which now heavily depends on how the Braves do against the Dodgers on their home turf in Truist Park tonight(September 15).

On Friday, New York embarrassed the Phils, beating them 11-3, headed off by three 3-run HRs from Alvarez, Nimmo and Bader and a solo shot from first baseman Pete Alonso in the top of the ninth to seal the slaughter. Jose Quintana took control of the mound in the Mets’ first outing against Philly, shutting down four batters and only giving up three hits in seven frames. The Phillies got all their runs in one shot from Brandon Marsh, who blasted a three-run shot off Alex Young in the bottom of the ninth.

Maybe it was the superstition of Friday the 13th that moved the Mets up to the third spot in the NL East, just eight games behind the division leading Phils who now lead the MLB in wins(90), but equally as esoteric, Lindor’s back injury had him pulled in the 7th inning, obviously raising questions about the team’s now unstable playoff position. In the second game of the series and the first game that the NL MVP candidate has missed in the past three seasons, the Phillies took the Mets down 6-4, with Bryce Harper banging two homers off Mets right hander Luis Severino in the 4th and 6th innings. Mendoza sent Young back to the mound for New York for only one out and gave up two hits and two runs, even after giving up three runs in one inning . Mets fans had hope on Sunday as Lindor returned to the lineup as the lead off batter, but was swiftly withdrawn from the game in the second inning. The Phillies edged the Mets 2-1 in the bottom of the ninth with a single from J.T Realmuto off Edwin Diaz, who replaced Phil Maton in the last inning.

With the Mets striking out at the plate more than the Phils in all three games, it may not just be pitching thats failing the Mets. The Mets seem to be hinging on Lindor’s uncertain return to the lineup, but the follow through from players like Nimmo and Alonso is needed, but isn’t happening. The Mets will also be missing RHP Paul Blackburn during this crucial point in the season after he was cleared for his hand injury just two weeks ago, but placed back on IL for a spinal fluid leak in his back yesterday(September 14).

Will the Mets maintain their position as the best team in MLB since the All Star break or will the combination of injuries, pitchers and fallen stars cost the Mets their chance at the pennant?