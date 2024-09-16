The 2024 NFL season is in full swing and Week 2 was all business. Here’s the recap of all games. Just a reminder, Monday Night Football is tonight with the Atlanta Falcons in Philly to take on the Eagles.

Here’s the rundown from Sunday’s games:

MINNESOTA VIKINGS 23, SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS 17

Advertisement

Sam Darnold threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns, including a 97-yard pass to Justin Jefferson, leading the Vikings to a 23-17 victory. Despite injuries and turnovers, Minnesota held off the 49ers in Darnold’s first home start.

NEW YORK JETS 24, TENNESSEE TITANS 17

The Jets’ offensive line excelled in their 24-17 win over the Titans, allowing only one quarterback pressure. Aaron Rodgers took advantage of the clean pockets to throw two touchdown passes, leading the Jets to victory.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS 26, CAROLINA PANTHERS 3

The Chargers routed the Panthers 26-3. Justin Herbert had a modest game but still outperformed Bryce Young, who averaged just 3.2 yards per attempt, drawing boos from the home crowd.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS 23, NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS 20

The Seahawks edged the Patriots 23-20 in overtime. Despite a strong rushing performance from New England, Seattle’s Geno Smith connected with his receivers for 246 yards, securing the win.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS 20, DETROIT LIONS 16

Baker Mayfield led the Buccaneers to a 20-16 victory over the Lions, avenging last season’s playoff loss. Mayfield passed for 185 yards and a touchdown, also scoring on a designed run.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS 21, NEW YORK GIANTS 18

The Commanders defeated the Giants 21-18, with Austin Seibert’s game-winning field goal. Jayden Daniels showcased his dual-threat ability, while Giants QB Daniel Jones delivered a clean but conservative performance.

GREEN BAY PACKERS 16, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS 10

The Packers, led by fill-in QB Malik Willis and running back Josh Jacobs, defeated the Colts 16-10. Green Bay’s defense limited Colts QB Anthony Richardson, securing the win.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS 26, BALTIMORE RAVENS 23

The Raiders handed the Ravens their first 0-2 start since 2015, winning 26-23. Gardner Minshew connected with Davante Adams and Brock Bowers in the second half to lead the Raiders to victory.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS 44, DALLAS COWBOYS 19

The Saints cruised past the Cowboys 44-19, with Alvin Kamara scoring four times. Derek Carr added 250 passing yards and two touchdowns, signaling New Orleans as a strong contender.

CLEVELAND BROWNS 18, JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS 13

Jerry Jeudy’s standout performance helped the Browns edge the Jaguars 18-13. Jacksonville’s QB Trevor Lawrence struggled with turnovers, failing to complete a late-game comeback.

ARIZONA CARDINALS 41, LOS ANGELES RAMS 10

The Cardinals dominated the Rams 41-10, with Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. leading a high-powered offense. The Rams suffered key injuries, including Cooper Kupp, amid offensive line struggles.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS 26, CINCINNATI BENGALS 25

The Chiefs narrowly defeated the Bengals 26-25, with Harrison Butker’s 51-yard field goal sealing the win. Despite two interceptions of Patrick Mahomes, the Bengals couldn’t overcome the defending champions.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS 13, DENVER BRONCOS 6

The Steelers defeated the Broncos 13-6, as Denver rookie QB Bo Nix struggled, throwing his third interception of the season. Pittsburgh’s backup QB Justin Fields led the team to a 2-0 start.

HOUSTON TEXANS 19, CHICAGO BEARS 13

The Texans beat the Bears 19-13, with C.J. Stroud passing for 260 yards and a touchdown. Houston’s defense dominated, sacking Bears QB Caleb Williams seven times and intercepting him twice.