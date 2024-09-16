The winners are in for television’s most important night awarding the best in class on the small screen. The Prime-Time Emmys awarded a slew of brand new series and shows while celebrating diversity.

If you didn’t know, ”Shōgun” was the night’s biggest winner across the drama categories, snagging the four biggest awards of the night. “The Bear,” and “Baby Reindeer” cleaned up as well. Although the former was beat out by “Hacks” for Best Comedy Series.

Here’s the full list. Let us know if any of your favorite shows are up there.

Outstanding comedy series

WINNER: “Hacks”

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Palm Royale”

“Reservation Dogs”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Outstanding drama series

WINNER: “Shōgun”

“The Crown”

“Fallout”

“The Gilded Age”

“The Morning Show”

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

“Slow Horses”

“3 Body Problem”

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

WINNER: Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”

Maya Erskine, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

WINNER: Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”

Idris Elba, “Hijack”

Donald Glover, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Walton Goggins, “Fallout”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Dominic West, “The Crown”

Outstanding limited or anthology series

WINNER: “Baby Reindeer”

“Fargo”

“Lessons in Chemistry”

“Ripley”

“True Detective: Night Country”

Outstanding lead actress in a limited anthology series or movie

WINNER: Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”

Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Juno Temple, “Fargo”

Sofia Vergara, “Griselda”

Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Outstanding lead actor in a limited anthology series or movie

WINNER: Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”

Jon Hamm, “Fargo”

Tom Hollander, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

Best directing for a drama

WINNER: Frederick E.O. Toye, “Shо̄gun”

Stephen Daldry, “The Crown”

Mimi Leder, “The Morning Show”

Hiro Murai, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” “First Date”

Saul Metzstein, “Slow Horses”

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”

Governors award

WINNER: Greg Berlanti

Best directing for a comedy series

WINNER: Christopher Storer, “The Bear”

Randall Einhorn, “Abbott Elementary”

Ramy Youssef, “The Bear”

Guy Ritchie, “The Gentlemen”

Lucia Aniello, “Hacks”

Mary Lou Belli, “The Ms. Pat Show”

Best writing for a limited series or TV movies

WINNER: Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Charlie Brooker, “Black Mirror”

Noah Hawley, “Fargo”

Ron Nyswaner, “Fellow Travelers”

Steven Zaillian, “Ripley”

Issa López, “True Detective: Night Country”

Best writing for a drama series

WINNER: Will Smith, “Slow Horses”

Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare, “The Crown”

Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, “Fallout”

Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks, “Shōgun”

Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente, “Shōgun”

Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series

WINNER: Lamorne Morris, “Fargo”

Jonathan Bailey, “Fellow Travelers”

Robert Downey Jr., “The Sympathizer”

Tom Goodman-Hill, “Baby Reindeer”

John Hawkes, “True Detective: Night Country”

Lewis Pullman, “Lessons In Chemistry”

Treat Williams, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Best talk series

WINNER: “The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Writing in a comedy series

WINNER: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, “Hacks”

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary”

Joanna Calo, Christopher Storer, “The Bear”

Meredith Scardino, Sam Means, “Girls5eva”

Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider, “The Other Two”

Directing limited series or TV movie

WINNER: Steven Zaillian, “Ripley”

Weronika Tofilska, “Baby Reindeer”

Noah Hawley, “Fargo”

Gus Van Sant, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans“

Millicent Shelton, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Issa López, “True Detective: Night Country”

Outstanding writing for a variety special

WINNER: Alex Edelman, “Alex Edelman: Just For Us”

Jacqueline Novak, “Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees”

John Early, “John Early: Now More Than Ever”

Mike Birbiglia, “Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man And The Pool”

“The Oscars”

Best scripted variety series

WINNER: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Saturday Night Live”

Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series

WINNER: Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”

Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”

Lily Gladstone, “Under The Bridge”

Aja Naomi King, “Lessons In Chemistry”

Diane Lane, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Nava Mau, “Baby Reindeer”

Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”

Outstanding reality competition program

WINNER: “The Traitors”

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

WINNER: Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Maya Rudolph, “Loot”

Kristen Wiig, “Palm Royale”

Supporting actress in a drama series

WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown Netflix”

Christine Baranski, “The Gilded Age”

Nicole Beharie, “The Morning Show”

Greta Lee, “The Morning Show”

Lesley Manville, “The Crown”

Karen Pittman, “The Morning Show”

Holland Taylor, “The Morning Show”

Supporting actress in a comedy series

WINNER: Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Carol Burnett, “Palm Royale”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Meryl Streep, “Only Murders In The Building”

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Matt Berry, “What We Do in the Shadows”

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, “Reservation Dogs”

Supporting actor in a drama series

WINNER: Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Jon Hamm, “The Morning Show”

Takehiro Hira, “Shōgun”

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”

Supporting actor in a comedy series

WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Lionel Boyce, “The Bear”

Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”

Paul Rudd, “Only Murders In The Building”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”