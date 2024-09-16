Another One? Suspect Charged With Two Gun Crimes In Possible Second Trump Assassination Attempt

Another One? Suspect Charged With Two Gun Crimes In Possible Second Trump Assassination Attempt

Okay we’re not going to add to much color to this story. Let’s just get right to it. Apparently someone tried to creep on Trump’s golf outing with an AK-47 Sunday (September 15). In case you were preoccupied with your Sunday watching football or going to church or maybe even an end of summer cookout, the incident occurred when U.S. Secret Service agents opened fire at Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach, where Trump was playing a round.

The alleged perp’s name is Ryan Wesley Routh. Officials are describing this as an apparent second assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump. We’re not sure if Buddy took a shot. That much seems hazy by various reporting.

Routh made his first court appearance in U.S. District Court in West Palm Beach. So get this, Routh, 58, appeared like what evs, as he faced charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Advertisement

Check it, an agent reportedly spotted a rifle with a scope in the bushes and fired multiple shots, prompting the person to flee the area in a black Nissan. Routh was later arrested in a neighboring county. Officials recovered a rifle, two backpacks, and a GoPro camera near the scene.

Routh is due back in court for a bond hearing on September 23. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release body camera footage of Routh’s arrest.

This time, Trump was not harmed in the incident. No “bloody” ears or anything, although his ears seem to heal faster than any human ears in the history or recorded science.

He later commented on Truth Social, saying, “It was certainly an interesting day!”

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris stated she was glad Trump was safe, remarking, “Violence has no place in America.” President Joe Biden commented that the Secret Service “needs more help.”

Anyway, Happy Monday ya’ll onto the rest of our week.