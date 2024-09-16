According to several confirmed reports, Bad Boy mogul Sean “Dddy” Combs has been taken into federal custody in New York today(September 16). Reports state that the troubled music exec was taken into the FBI field office in Manhattan.

The detainment is reportedly connected to the ongoing federal investigation into alleged sex trafficking that led to the FBI and ATF raids on his Los Angeles and Miami mansions earlier this summer.

Marc Agnifilo, attorney for Combs, stated to TMZ, “We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean “Diddy” Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community.” Agnifilo adeds, “He is an imperfect person but is not criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

TheSource.com will update this story as more details develop.