We all saw Kanye West just made an unexpected return to China on Sunday. Dude performed in Haikou on Hainan Island for the first time in 16 years. Only Ye can perform in Haikou.

What’s interesting is the concert surprised many due to China’s strict regulations on foreign artists and West’s history of unpredictable and controversial behavior. Despite backlash over his past antisemitic comments, inflammatory statements about slavery, and his support for Donald Trump—which resulted in severed ties with fans and brands like Adidas—tickets for the show sold out rapidly, with over 42,000 tickets gone within minutes.

Get this, while it’s believed that West was given strict guidelines for his performance by the Chinese government, this has not been confirmed. It remains unclear why West was allowed to perform, especially given China’s current restrictions on Western entertainers under President Xi Jinping, which have led many high-profile acts to avoid the country. Artists such as Billie Eilish, Coldplay, and Taylor Swift have skipped China on their tours, while Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga are banned due to what the government considers controversial behavior.

What’s more is Ye’s concert received official approval from Chinese authorities, generating significant buzz on social media. Some speculate that China may be attempting to fill the void left by other international stars like Taylor Swift, while others view it as an effort to boost Hainan’s economy, which relies heavily on tourism. West even brought his children on stage during the concert, adding to the event’s allure.

Originally, West was scheduled to perform in Taiwan, but that show was canceled last month due to “unforeseen circumstances,” adding to the intrigue surrounding his performance in China amid ongoing political tensions.

Guess Ye gets a pass. Taiwan, not so much.