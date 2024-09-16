Eminem Blames Diddy For The Deaths Of Tupac And Biggie On Latest Track “Fuel” From ‘The Death Of Slim Shady’ LP

Eminem took some very vicious shots at Diddy on his new album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de grâce): Expanded Mourner’s Edition, where Em recruits Shady Records’ Westside Boogie and Grip while he delves into Hip Hop’s most reputed unsolved murders and he pulls no punches about who the culprit is.

On “Fuel” Shady goes in on the troubled mogul, rapping, “So who’ll be picked next, whose name gonna be next up? / Notorious B.I.G.’s death was the domino effect of Tupac’s murder / Like facial tissue, whose clock should I clean next? Puff’s? / ‘Til he’s in police handcuffs, guilty, will he step up? / Like gee, never turned himself in, who knows all the murders there’ll have been?!?”

The original version of Fuel featured J.Cole’s artist JID, who goes in on Diddy about the infamous Cassie video among other things.

The Bad Boy founder always denied any involvement in the shooting deaths of either Big or ‘Pac and there’s no evidence that he will be subpoenaed in Duane “Keefe D” Davis’ ongoing murder trial in Vegas.

Eminem fans are actually upset with his latest offering, complaining about the long wait for an album that only contains three tracks.