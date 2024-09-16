After former President Donald Trump expressed his disdain for famed singer Taylor Swift on his Truth Social site after she publicly endorsed VP Kamala Harris, Public Enemy hype man Flavor Flav quickly and passionately jumped to Swift’s defense.

Flav took to X and posted “I LOVE TAYLOR SWIFT,!!” Flav in his response to Trump’s “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” COMMENT. One X user accused the 65-year-old rap legend of catering to Swift fans, saying, “Pandering to the swifties? Pretty pathetically hilarious,” Flav returned fire, replying, “You must be new here,,, allow me to reintroduce myself,,, they call me KING SWIFTIE.” He also retweeted actor Mark Hamil expressing his support for Swift as well.

Outside of politics, Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals over the weekend to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

