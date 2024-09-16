Great thing about opinions, you can change them. Apparently, that’s the case with Byron Scott, former Lakers player and coach, who just revised his opinion on the Los Angeles Lakers’ decision to hire JJ Redick as their new head coach.

ICYMI, initially, Scott was critical of the move, expressing doubts about Redick’s lack of professional coaching experience.

While speaking with our friends at TMZ Sports, Scott said, “I got a lot of respect for him because of what he’s done in the league, but when it comes to coaching, people wanted an experienced coach.” His perspective changed after learning about the seasoned coaching staff Redick assembled, including veteran coaches Nate McMillan and Scott Brooks. McMillan has coached teams like the Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks, while Brooks led the Oklahoma City Thunder to the NBA Finals.

Get this, Scott acknowledged the impact of these additions, saying, “You got some guys who have head coaching experience, who’ve been on that bench before, who’ve won championships on that bench.” With this experienced support, Scott now feels more confident in Redick’s potential to succeed with the Lakers.

“I’m excited. I think JJ’s going to do well with the staff that he has and the players that he has,” Scott went on to add. He also emphasized the importance of LeBron James and Anthony Davis staying healthy for the team’s success under Redick’s leadership. According to Scott, the Lakers’ ability to thrive this season will largely depend on keeping their star players available.

Check this, although initially skeptical, Scott has grown optimistic about Redick’s prospects as head coach. He also hinted at future coaching plans of his own, suggesting something significant might be on the horizon for his career. For now, Scott is focused on watching how Redick and his new coaching staff navigate the upcoming NBA season.

At the end of the day, he can watch all day long but JJ Redick is the coach. Period.