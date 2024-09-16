GloRilla sent Cardi B a beautiful floral arrangement to celebrate the birth of her new baby. In a clip shared on Instagram, Cardi walks down the stairs of her home to find the flowers.


“I love my cousin! They from my cousin! Thank you GloRilla!”

Cardi B and Offset have welcomed their third baby together. The recently divorced duo shared images honoring “the prettiest lil thing” on Sept. 7.

In the images, the duo’s oldest daughter, six-year-old Kulture, is seen holding the new baby. Cardi B and Offset also have a three-year-old named Wave.

