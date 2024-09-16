GloRilla Says Her New Album Will Drop in October

GloRilla is teasing her debut album. Speaking with Extra TV, Big Glo revealed the album will come in October. “I’m so excited about that. We gon’ go number one!”

Speaking on the album, Glo revealed it starts with a “G” but does not go any further.

On Sunday, September 1, Grammy-nominated artist and philanthropist GloRilla was awarded the Key to the City of Memphis by Mayor Paul Young, recognizing her musical achievements over the past three years. The honor was presented during Memphis’ 901 Day celebration, which acknowledges the city’s 901 area code and the 9/1 date.

Surrounded by family and friends, GloRilla received the prestigious accolade as her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, “Wanna Be,” hit No. 1 at Rhythmic Radio on the same day—a first for her. The track also climbed to No. 1 on Urban Radio the week before.

In August, GloRilla made history as the first artist since Nicki Minaj in 2015 to have three songs simultaneously in the Top 10 of Urban Radio: “Yeah Glo,” “Wanna Be,” and “TGIF.”

GloRilla is set to make her highly anticipated performance debut at MTV’s Video Music Awards on September 11 in New York City. She is also nominated for three awards, including “Best Hip-Hop” and “Best Collaboration” for “Wanna Be.”