Haute Living celebrated its September cover star 50 Cent with an intimate dinner at the Hudson Club in NYC on Monday, September 9. New York-based artist Skott Marsi presented a painting to 50 Cent at the event with a Tiger honoring success and power, as a New Yorker to New Yorker.

The event was in partnership with Hudson Club New York. Guests sipped on Sire Spirits, Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi champagne.

The exclusive dinner hosted notable attendees including Kamal Hotchandani, CEO of Haute Media Group, Laura Schreffler, Editor-in-Chief of Haute Media Group, Lauren Mosseri, VP of Communications and Luxury Partnerships at Haute Media Group, Ellen von Unwerth, Jonathan Cheban aka Foodgod, Naeem Khan, Linn Berggren, Anne Vyalitsyna, Erica Pelosini, Eytan Sugarman, Matt Shendell, Richie Romero, Andrea Ienna, Keytt and Alex Lundqvist, and more.

“In life,” says Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who just released his novel The Accomplice, “you don’t get a second chance at a first impression. I think my first impression was big enough. I had the largest debut hip-hop album in history as I came in.”

On attending Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade’s wedding: “It was unbelievable, the wildest thing for me, period. I was like, ‘Yo, bro, this is crazy. We’re getting old. Your baby is grown. What the fuck is going on?’ I was having a moment myself over there. I told Em, ‘You said it was OK to cry, because I’m crying.’ I couldn’t believe it went that fast.”“

I wish I had a daughter. I wish I had that [father-daughter] relationship. For female children, their dad is the first man they fall in love with. Male children go to their mom; I’m a mama’s boy myself.”

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living