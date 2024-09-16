Feds did a sweep in Columbus, GA. Among the 101 people arrested in a sweeping drug bust was rapper Peewee Longway.

Muscogee County Sherrif Greg Countryman announced “Operation Sweet Silence,” confirming the arrest of 101 people and assets of drugs, guns, and cash. According to Complex, the operation involved 250 agents from federal, local, and state groups.

Taken in the raid were 7.1 kilograms of fentanyl, 57.21 kilograms of cocaine, 55,248 pounds of marijuana, and 1.3 kilograms of heroin. The estimated sum of the seizure is over $200 million.

“If you’re involved in criminal activity, I want to send this message to you. Just because your name was not caught in the arrest yesterday, I don’t want you to relapse,” said the Sheriff. “I don’t want you to breathe a breath of fresh air, a sigh of relief, because our work is not done. Just because you were not arrested does not mean that we’re not looking at you. So don’t get too comfortable because our work is not finished.”

There is currently no update on Longway’s role.