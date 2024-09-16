Pharrell is pushing his Something In the Water festival to 2025. Originally set for April 2024, it was moved to October. The fest will be presented to Virginia in 2025.

“Dearest Virginia, I love you with all my heart,” Pharrell wrote on Instagram. “Nobody loves you more than I do. Virginia doesn’t deserve better, Virginia deserves THE BEST. So SOMETHING IN THE WATER has to match that. It just isn’t ready yet. That’s why we as a team have decided that we must postpone this year’s SOMETHING IN THE WATER festival that was due to take place in October.”

You can see his entire message below.

