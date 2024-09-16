Shakira left the stage at a Miami club after catching a fan attempting to film up her skirt while she danced to her new song, “Soltera.”

The superstar was at LIV Miami to preview the single and appeared to be shooting a video with Winnie Harlow, Anitta, Lele Pons, and Danna. A fan video posted to Twitter showed her interacting with the other female artists before taking the stage. While performing her signature hip-gyrating moves, she noticed an unknown fan filming under her brown lace dress, pulled it down, and signaled for him to stop.

Shakira then gestured to the crowd, wagging her fingers to show that she saw the inappropriate behavior, and tried to continue dancing. However, when the person persisted, she called for the music to stop and left the stage, visibly upset. She was escorted off by the same group of women that helped her on stage.

Fans and the general public were quick to decry the videographer’s behavior as “creepy” and “inappropriate,” amongst other things.

Shakira, however, appears to have chosen to focus on the positive aspects of the evening, sharing fun backstage videos to her Instagram account from the night in question.

No release date for “Soltera” has been announced, marking her first new music since her March 2024 album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.

However, the North American leg of Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour kicks off on November 20 in Palm Desert, CA and ends in Detroit on December 15.