After going viral for “accidentally” having sex on Instagram Live, Shannon Sharpe is capitalizing on the moment, selling merch with his partner’s name.
Shannon Sharpe has admitted that it was indeed him engaging in sex on Instagram Live. Taking to the Night Cap show he hosts with Chad Ochocino, Sharpe stated he was “embarrassed” and “disappointed” in the moment.
There wasn’t sex to be seen in the video, just moments of moaning and commands from the Hall of Famer and ESPN personality.
“Someone that is extremely, extremely private and to have one of your most intimate details — the audio — heard for the entire world to hear, I’m embarrassed for a number of reasons,” Sharpe said. “There are a lot of people that count on Shannon to be professional at all times and I always try to be professional at all times, even when I’m behind closed doors. … I’m very disappointed in myself, not for the act.”
Shannon Sharpe says he’s embarrassed and disappointed in himself for having an intimate moment become public but confirms it was not intentional— Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) September 12, 2024
🔗: https://t.co/NwosmA5Idg https://t.co/O1lAUQzmK9 pic.twitter.com/yUscWlnng7