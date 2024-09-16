If you have been paying attention lately you’d see that Trump, JD Vance and a bunch of right wing weirdos have been straight up lying about lawful Haitian immigrants, primarily living in Springfield, Ohio. The state JD Vance is a senator. Unreal. But far from the midwest town, in Miami, Florida, where there’s huge Haitian American and immigrant community, the NBA’s Heat franchise has taken a stand against hate. They just tweeted the following:

“The Miami Heat staff, like Miami itself, is a diverse and brilliant mix of vibrant culture, including many members of our Haitian community. The false narrative surround them is hurtful and offensive and had sadly made innocent people targets of hateful speech and physical threats. Our Haitian employees, fans and friends deserve better. Ansanm nou kanpé fo.”

Engagement is solid with 1.1M Views, 6.9K Reposts, 697 Quotes, 40K Likes and 685 Bookmarks.

