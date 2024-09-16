Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) today announced the addition of an electrifying WBC Welterweight Championship bout, with reigning champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (29-2, 18 KOs) set to defend his title against Abel Ramos (28-6-2, 22 KOs). The 12-round WBC Welterweight Championship bout will take place on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson and Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano super event on Friday, November 15, 2024. Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson will stream live globally, exclusively on Netflix from the 80,000-seat capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. Paul vs. Tyson and Taylor vs. Serrano 2 is anticipated to be the biggest boxing event in modern history, and fans can purchase tickets now at seatgeek.com.

Mario “El Azteca” Barrios is a rising star in the world of boxing, known for his fierce fighting style and deep connection to his Mexican heritage. Growing up in San Antonio, Texas, Mario was introduced to the sport at age six by his mother, Isabel Soto, who took him and his sister Selina to a local gym. Inspired by his cultural roots, Barrios embraced the moniker “El Azteca,” a tribute to the rich history and warrior spirit of the Aztec civilization, reflecting both his pride in his Mexican heritage and his relentless pursuit of greatness inside the ring.

He captured his first world title in 2019, defeating Batyr Akhmedov in a thrilling fight. Barrios later moved up to welterweight, where he faced top contenders, including a memorable bout against Gervonta “Tank” Davis in 2021. Barrios, the WBC Welterweight champion and former WBA World Super Lightweight Champion, was also recently rumored to be a potential opponent for Manny Pacquiao. He now returns to the ring after securing a dominant victory over Fabian Andres Maidana in his last outing as the co-main event of Canelo vs. Munguia.

“I’m thrilled to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime event,” said Mario Barrios. “The fight on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson card is huge, with millions watching live on Netflix. Abel Ramos is a tough Mexican fighter, just like me, so I know it’ll be a hell of a fight in front of my Texas people at the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium. I’m also excited to showcase my Indigenous roots on this global platform. Don’t miss this fight—it’s going to be war, Puro San Antonio!”

Abel Ramos, a relentless welterweight contender from Casa Grande, Arizona, is known for his thrilling battles and relentless determination in the ring. Guided by his family’s boxing legacy, Ramos began his amateur career at 13, earning accolades such as placing third in the National Golden Gloves and and won bronze at US Nationals in 2010. Transitioning to the professional ranks in 2011, he quickly built a reputation for his power and resilience, taking on formidable opponents like Ivan Baranchyk and Regis Prograis. This will be Ramos’ second world title opportunity after a SD loss to Yordenis Ugas in 2020. Ramos’s most dramatic victory came in 2020 with a last-second knockout against Bryant Perrella.

“I’m very excited to be fighting for the WBC title and I’m looking forward to a great fight against Mario Barrios,” said Abel Ramos. “He’s a warrior just like me and I’m going to give the fans at Cowboys Stadium and those watching around the world on Netflix an exciting fight on Friday, November 15th.”

“On Mexican Independence Day I am thrilled to announce the addition of Mario “El Azteca” Barrios to what I believe will be the most globally consumed boxing event since the advent of pay-per-view,” said Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions. “Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos for the WBC Welterweight Championship will be an action packed fight that will fully embody the Mexican style of boxing and bring fans to their feet. Viva Mexico!”

Barrios vs Ramos joins Netflix and MVP’s Paul vs. Tyson mega-event, which will also feature as the co-main event, the most anticipated rematch in women’s boxing history between Matchroom’s undisputed super lightweight world champion Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs), and boxing trailblazer and unified featherweight champion, Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (47-2-1, 31 KOs). This will mark Taylor and Serrano’s long-awaited rematch following their historic bout at Madison Square Garden in 2022, where they made history as the first-ever women fighters to headline an event in the iconic venue’s history. The women’s undisputed mega-fight will be contested across 10, two-minute rounds, Serrano’s only break from fighting 12×3, the men’s championship standard, for the remainder of her career. India’s number one boxer and MVP’s first international signee, Neeraj Goyat (18-4-2, 8 KOs), will also make his MVP debut against Brazil’s multi-talented superstar Whindersson Nunes, who holds a cumulative 2-2-1 record in his boxing career with 1 KO, in a professional 6-round super middleweight bout contested at 165 lbs.