The Mets are remaining optimistic going into their seven-game homestead against the Phillies and the Nationals after a nail biting loss against Philadelphia during the same game that Francisco Lindor was taken out due to an ongoing back injury. According to Lindor himself, he might be on the bench for what “could be three to five days” at the most crucial point in the Mets’ season.

Even though the prognosis of the 30-year-old shortstop isn’t deemed “too serious”, Lindor underwent MRI imaging after being taken out of Sunday’s game to determine the damage done to his lower back. Even though the results show no structural damage to his back, Lindor was left out of Monday’s lineup against Washington, with second baseman Jose Iglesias moving over to shortstop and taking Lindor’s leadoff spot in the batting order.

“I still have a little bit of pain, but we had good news,” Lindor said. “Everything seems like it’s good, it could be three to five days, or it could be two to three — depends on how my back reacts.”

He added, “I felt fine, I felt good — it wasn’t like a freak accident where I reinjured it. It just got tight on me. I just felt like I could play through it. And the next thing you know, I didn’t feel comfortable enough to stay on the field. When I can’t stay on the field to do what I love most, which is play defense, that’s when I said something. When I was a little timid on the ground balls.”

Team doctors agree that Lindo doesn’t need an injection in his back, so Lindor is hoping to be back before the end of the regular season.

“Honestly, relief. Really good news,” manager Carlos Mendoza said. “… I think we got the best news. Like [Lindor] said, it could be three to five [days], two to three, who knows? But the hope is that he’ll be a player for us before the year is over. So, I was expecting the worst to be honest.”

Recruited recently from Syracuse AAA-affiliate, Luisangel Acuna will be interchanging with Iglesias at shortstop until Lindor’s return. As Mets’ “ironman”, Lindor playing in all games of the regular season until today(September 16) has positively impacted the Mets’ chances at a Wild Card spot. With a three-game series ahead of New York vs. the Nationals followed by four games against Philly, the Mets’ postseason future will be determined this week at Citi Field.