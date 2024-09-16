The UFC organization is being called everything from insensitive to racist after they aired a broadcast where boxer Terence Crawford was mistaken for famed Compton emcee Kendrick Lamar.

The “Not Like Us” lyricist spit this verse on “Euphoria”, saying, “I’m Terence Crawford, yeah, I’m whooping feet.” Many people laughed at the coincidence of his predictions, but they still launched a campaign accusing the UFC of racism, which is understandable. Crawford and Lamar are in two different forms of entertainment, and no insult to either, but the two personalities do not look alike at all.

UFC has yet to comment on the viral mishap.

