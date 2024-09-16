TDE’s President Punch pulled up to Tank and J. Valentine’s R&B Money podcast, recalling the aftermath of Kendrick Lamar dropping “Control.”

In the past, stories about this infamous night seemed to allege that Lamar’s confrontation with Diddy started a fight between the embattled Bad Boy mogul and J. Cole.

Punch stated he and the unnamed artist, presumably Lamar, were confronted about the song, which had the King of New York claim at the time. Punch stated one of the homies was drunk and he and another homie got into an argument. The moment carried to a VIP section, where the “front row of the Grammys” was there.

The two who got into an altercation earlier, the drunk homie, presumably Diddy, and the other is reportedly J. Cole, began to heat up again in the section as Diddy threatened to cut Cole’s throat with a broken bottle, erupting into a scuffle of celebrities. The entire wild story can be heard below.

In 2021, J. Cole raised the eyebrows of many Hip-Hop fans when he addressed a rumored fight with Diddy on “l e t. g o. m y. h a n d” from The Off-Season album.

Diving into the story a bit more, J. Cole’s manager, Ibrahim “IB” Hamad, appeared on the Say Less podcast and added a couple of additional wrinkles to the story.

One of the key moments for “IB” was the star-studded list of names present, specifically remembering how he and JAY-Z reacted to the situation.

“It wasn’t like, ‘Don’t talk to Kendrick like that!’ Kendrick was there, Top was there, JAY was there, Beyoncé was there. Me and Cole. You know, grown men got a little heated. All I remember is, me and Jay looking at each other like, ‘Oh, these n-ggas ‘bout to fight.’ And then just being like, ‘Oh no this is ‘bout to happen.’ I’ll leave it at that.”

He added, “that was a VMA party, everyone was there. Angela Yee was literally at the table. I fuck with Yee, but she got Rumor Report and shit. Walking out of there I’m like, ‘Oh this about to be baaad.’ But for some reason no one had a camera out, a couple people was talking about it, but you know.”

He would go on to reveal that Diddy’s vocals for that single were recorded during the last week of the recording.

