Before the chaos in Florida, you might have caught what happened at a recent Las Vegas rally, where Donald Trump misgendered reggaeton star Nicky Jam while introducing him.

Look, let’s call it what it is. Trump probably had no clue who Nicky Jam was and calling him a woman and proceeding to call him (thinking he was a she) hot, is just his typical misogyny towards women in plain sight.

Specifically, Trump said, “Latin music superstar Nicky Jam. Do you know Nicky? She’s hot.” The incident occurred during a Friday event at The Expo at World Market Center.

Trump weirdly and quickly corrected himself once Nicky Jam, whose real name is Nick Rivera Caminero, approached the stage. “Oh, look, I’m glad he came up,” Trump remarked. Wearing a red “Make America Great Again” cap, Nicky Jam expressed his gratitude, telling Trump, “People that come from where I come from, they don’t meet the president. So, I’m lucky. We need you. We need you back, right? We need you to be the president.”

Weird. Just plain, weird.

Nicky Jam, originally from Massachusetts and raised in Puerto Rico, is one of several reggaeton stars, including Anuel AA and Justin Quiles, who have shown support for Trump’s presidential candidacy. Despite the misgendering, Nicky Jam seemed to brush off the incident, posting a photo with Trump on Instagram with the caption, “Nicky jam la potra la bichota,” along with laughing emojis. The phrase translates loosely to “the filly, the big shot,” a Latin slang term popularized by Colombian singer Karol G in her 2020 song, “Bichota.”

Anyways not everyone was happy about Jam’s endorsement and he’s receiving plenty of fallout over the appearance at the rally.