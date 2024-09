50 Cent and Idris Elba Tease New Show: ‘TVs Will Never be the Same’

Power Book II: Ghost may be coming to a close, but 50 Cent is already eyeing his next project. On Instagram, 50 posed with Idris Elba and warned fans that their TVs “will never be the same.”

“I’m working we got some heat coming your way,” 50 shared with fans.

You can see the tease below.

