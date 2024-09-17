Today, adidas Basketball launched the Anthony Edwards 1 Low “Lucid Lime,” a bold extension of Edwards’ signature shoe line. Reflecting the electric style of the NBA star’s game, the “Lucid Lime” is designed to be impossible to ignore.

Built to inspire self-belief and push the boundaries of performance, the Anthony Edwards 1 Low incorporates adidas’ cutting-edge design and technology. Key features include the Generative Support Wing, a TPU structure that provides stability and mid-foot breathability for explosive movement, and Light Boost, which ensures maximum energy return without adding weight. The enlarged herringbone outsole guarantees superior traction, allowing athletes to dominate on the court.

The Anthony Edwards 1 Low “Lucid Lime” retails for $110 and will be available starting September 21, 2024, exclusively at Foot Locker, on the adidas app, and in select adidas stores.

For more information, visit adidas.com/Anthony_Edwards.