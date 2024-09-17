Whelp, we didn’t have that on our football picks bingo card. But Kirk Cousins apparently did after he led the Atlanta Falcons to a stunning 22-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Cousins delivered a quick 70-yard touchdown drive in just 65 seconds.

Get this, the Falcons trailing by six points and only 1:39 remaining in the game, when Cousins orchestrated a masterful drive that culminated in a 7-yard touchdown pass to Drake London. This score put the Falcons ahead and secured their first win of the season at Lincoln Financial Field.

Eagles star QB, Jalen Hurts had a solid performance for the Eagles, completing 22 of 28 passes for 170 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also contributed significantly on the ground, rushing for 85 yards and another touchdown on 13 carries. Saquon Barkley added 95 yards on 22 carries, while DeVonta Smith put up 76 receiving yards and a touchdown on seven receptions. The Eagles had an opportunity to run out the clock on their final drive but had to settle for a field goal inside the two-minute warning. This gave them a six-point lead, leaving the door open for Cousins and the Falcons to rally.

This marks the first win for the Falcons after signing Cousins in the offseason. He went 20-of-29 for 241 yards and two touchdowns. Bijan Robinson provided a boost on the ground with 97 yards on 14 carries, and Darnell Mooney added 88 yards and a touchdown on three catches.

Onto Week 3.