Ballerina Michaela DePrince, known for her remarkable journey from war-torn Sierra Leone to international ballet stardom, tragically passed away at the age of 29 last week. Just 24 hours later, her adoptive mother, Elaine DePrince, also passed away, leaving the family and the world in mourning.

Michaela DePrince, a principal soloist with the Boston Ballet, captured hearts with her inspiring story of resilience and determination. Having overcome incredible odds, she became a beacon of hope in the dance world, known for breaking barriers and redefining what it meant to be a ballerina.

On September 14, the DePrince family took to Facebook to share the devastating news, revealing that Michaela had passed on September 10, and Elaine, 77, died the following day during a routine procedure in preparation for surgery. The family clarified that the two deaths, though only a day apart, were unrelated. “Michaela died before Elaine, and Elaine did not know of Michaela’s passing at the time of her procedure,” they wrote, adding that Elaine had already suffered the loss of three children many years ago and, by the grace of God, was spared the pain of losing a fourth.

Elaine DePrince was instrumental in Michaela’s life, adopting her from an orphanage in Sierra Leone and nurturing her love for ballet. Together, they embarked on an extraordinary journey, with Michaela rising to prominence as a symbol of hope and perseverance in the face of adversity. Their bond was profound, and their untimely passing has left a void in the hearts of those who followed their story.

Michaela’s legacy as a trailblazer in ballet and her impact on the arts community will not be forgotten. The world grieves not only the loss of a talented artist but also the passing of her mother, who stood by her side through triumph and struggle. Their story, one of love, resilience, and inspiration, will continue to resonate for years to come.